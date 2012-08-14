Busta Rhymes – Life & Rhymes (Google Play Documentary) [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes‘ partnership with Google Play, who is providing his new album Year Of The Dragon for free, has helmed this new dope 20 min documentary. Life And Rhymes picks up at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival where he reunited with the Leaders Of The New School.

After that first scene, Google Play takes you back to Busta’s storied career from his breakout verse on “Scenario,” his wildly successful solo career, up to the release of his new album on August 21st. Don’t forget to shell out your 10 bucks next Tuesday when…wait a minute, it’s free! Thanks, Google! Hit the jump and check out Busta Rhymes’ Life & Rhymes after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• Nike Officially Debuts the LeBron X [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube