Oscar Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard Making A Jay-Z Movie

Jay-Z is making a movie, sort of. The Oscar Award winning tandem of Ron Howard (Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind) and Brian Grazer will be filming Hova’s “Made In America” Festival in Philadelphia, reports the New York Post. The ballyhooed festival goes down September 1st and 2nd, is sponsored by Budweiser and features acts like Run-DMC, Drake, Rick Ross/Maybach Music Group and Pearl Jam, among many, many others. The film seems to be the brainchild of Jigga and Steve Stoute.

Grazer told the Post, “The festival showcases 20 pre-eminent artists that speak to the new generation. I am producing the film with Steve Stoute and Jay. Ron is directing. It is going to be born through Jay-Z’s perspective . . . how he puts the event together.” Grazer added, “Jay stayed the king for a very long time . . . I can’t even begin to explain how he is capable of remaining relevant. He is a phenom, like a musical Michael Jordan.”

Just last week the Post reported spotted Jay-Z and Stoute, who own Translation, an advertising and marketing agency, having an after hours dinner at midtown NYC restaurant Fresco by Scotto. Strictly big boy business at that table, indeed.

The “Made In America” Festival takes place September 1st and 2nd at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Fairmount Park. Tickets are on sale here.

Photo: AOL