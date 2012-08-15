Gucci Mane ft. Jim Jones – “Kansas” [VIDEO]

Gucci’s cooking dope in Louis Vuitton because it’s “kind of classy” with Jim Jones in this new video for “Kansas.” This song is..well, a song and it kind of uses a soothing beat to distract from the pretty vulgar lyrics. Gucci Two Times joins Dipset’s Capo as they employ some eager young women to deliver their “goods” to the great Sunflower State.

Although this video is off of Gucci Mane’s latest feature-heavy mixtape, I’m Up, the Ice Cream Man is gearing up for a new mixtape, Trap God. Hit the jump to check out the Jimmy Jones and Gucci collaboration for yourself.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• 10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly