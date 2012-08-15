Joell Ortiz Previews Slaughterhouse Collaboration With Eminem [VIDEO]

Slaughterhouse who is currently on tour in Japan with Eminem performing at several shows, kicked it with some thugs in Japan and played them some new music. One of the enw tracks Joell played was a collaboration that his partners Joe Budden, Crooked I, and Royce Da 5’9′ and Eminem.

This song is called “Throw That” and was also played in a recent listening session at Shade 45 in New York City during a very private listening session which was attended by Hip-Hop Wired. You don’t get to hear the entire song, but it’s a pretty fun song which implores a woman to get acquainted with a man’s nether regions. Hit the jump to check the video.

