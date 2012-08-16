DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana & Jadakiss – “Did It For My Dawgs” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

DJ Khaled and Funkmaster Flex took over the radio waves in New York City last night. DJ Khaled released not one, not two, but three records from his new album, Kiss The Ring. Record number one features the frequent Khaled collaborator, Rick Ross alongside Meek Mill, French Montana, and Jadakiss.

Earlier, “They Ready” featuring J.Cole, Big K.R.I.T. and Kendrick Lamar was also released and a few days ago “Hip-Hop” with Nas and Scarface gave fans of lyricism a legit eargasm. Say what you want about Khaled, but these new releases from his album has gotten people pretty excited for his new album. Hit the jump and get a listen and download of “Did It For My Dawgs.”

Download: DJ Khaled Ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, French Montana, French Montana & Jadakiss – “Did It For My Dawgs”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• 10 Flicks Of 2 Chainz Not Living Up to His T.R.U. Name [PHOTOS]

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• Nike Basketball’s 20 Designs That Changed The Game [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James & Team USA Party With Swizz Beatz & Nas In London [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Posts Flicks Of Blue Ivy & More On Tumblr [PHOTOS]

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

—

Photo: Instagram