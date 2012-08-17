Juicy J Takes Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Last night at the Paperbox lounge in Brooklyn, the Three Six Mafia legend and current Taylor Gang member, Juicy J, performed a slew of his current joints and old favorites. In this video courtesy of the Elite Money Empire, the Juiceman performs a ton of his old favorites from his Three Six Mafia days.

The trippy negro performs “Sippin On Some Sizzurp,” “Stay Fly,” and “Side 2 Side.” He also dips into his new catalog including “Zip And A Double Cup,” and of course his underground hit, “Bands A Make Her Dance.” Hit the jump and check out the crazy footage of the performances.

Photo: Jive