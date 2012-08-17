A version of this joint dropped a couple of months ago that wasn’t finished, but as TDE Fan Appreciation Week comes to a close, K.Dot and Snow get together for “Westside, Right On Time.” All week, Ab Soul, School boy Q, Jay Rock and Kendrick have been providing fans with brand new records for fan appreciation and right on time, the group’s most popular member and Young Jeezy provide a record for the West Coast.

This soulful record which is produced by Canei Finch is definitely a banger. Kendrick Lamar’s debut album on Interscope Records, good kid, m.A.A.d. city drops on October 2nd. Hit the jump to listen and download the new record.

Kendrick Lamar ft. Young Jeezy – “Westside, Right On Time” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]



Photo: Instagram