Exclusive: DMX Responds To Drake’s “Rap vs. Singing” Diss, Talks Ruff Ryders Reunion [VIDEO]

When Drake crowned himself the only rapper to “successfully” mix rapping and singing, the Young Money rapper was raked over the social media coals—but not everyone was upset. While some, noted DMX, as one of the many artists to pave the way for Drake’s love of infusing harmony with his rap lyrics, the New York native is not quite ready to wear that label. “I never really thought about anything I did as singing,” X told Hip-Hop Wired before performing at Rock the Bells with Eve, Saturday (Aug. 18). Rather than inject himself in a potential rift, the 41-year-old explained why he tries to stay away from verbal warfare. “I’m not really concerned with what people say, I know who I am. It pushed me in neither direction.”

With rumors of a possible Ruff Ryder reunion album swirling in the atmosphere, X attempted to set the record straight. “That’s something that’s looked upon with joy,” he said of an RR album. “That’s always going to be a good idea.” As far as the logistics (like when, where, and how), those details are still “up in the air,” according to X.

Hit the jump to view the entire interview.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: Evelyn Lozada [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Takes A Trip To Lagos, Nigeria [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

• Check My Footwork: 10 Shoes & The Rappers Who Helped Make Them Famous [PHOTOS]

• Terry Richardson Shoots Rick Ross For Rolling Stone [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Swagger Back: 10 Rappers That Were Left For Dead, But Bounced Back Like Cooked Cr@ck

• Ya Headed For Self-Destruction: The Chad Ochocinco Edition

• I Do: 10 Songs Rappers Dedicated To The Women In Their Lives

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired