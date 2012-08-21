Slaughterhouse ft. Eminem – “Throw That” (Prod. By T-Minus) [LISTEN]

Here is the collaboration you were all waiting for. Joe Budden, Crooked I, Royce Da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz are back with the next single off of Slaughterhouse’s new album, welcome to: OUR HOUSE. This song, “Throw That” features their label boss Eminem and is produced by Canadian hitmaker T-Minus.

This record is a fun one, and if you’ve ever been in a party and wanted a woman to “Throw That,” then, well…this is just the record for you. Shady is on the hook and drops off a rare verse for his Shady Records artists. The Slaugher boys’ new mixtape On The House, is available now on Hip-Hop Wired, but you’d have to wait one more week for this record to drop on August 28th. Buy “Throw That” on iTunes right here, but hit the jump and get a listen to “Throw That.”

Photo: XXL