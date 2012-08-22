Diddy Goes To Ibiza [VIDEO]

Have you ever wanted to be a part of Diddy’s globe-trotting entourage? Well now is your chance. Get the inside access to Diddy’s annual trip to the beautiful island of Ibiza and see how the other side lives. “I started coming to Ibiza like 15 years ago, it changed my life.” says Sean Combs.

Check out the immaculate views and pristine atmosphere of the mediterranean island as Diddy and friends pop bottles of Ciroc, invade DJ booths and takeover the nightlife Diddy’s been about that turn up life since most of us were in diapers, and it looks like he hasn’t lost a step yet. Hit the jump to see the video.

IBIZA (Trailer) from Diddy on Vimeo.

—

Photo: YouTube