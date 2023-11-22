One-Sided Beef?: Meek Mill Calls Out Trippie Redd In A Series of Now-Deleted Instagram Posts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill versus Trippie Redd? We bet no one had that on their 2023 bingo cards.

Trippie Redd said something about Meek Mill that made him BIG MAD, and the Philly rapper was not here for it. He called out the rapper in a post-delete Instagram post.

Per XXL:

“This guy no good!!” Meek wrote in an overlay of a photo of Trippie. “I ain’t even know you said my name…. If you f**k with me f**k this guy right here…. I wanna stand on n***as freely saying my name make it tight outside! I ain’t even know you said my name I seen you get pulled in a room by the gangstas in la you was scared but let’s see how tough yall guys are! I can’t believe these Philly young bulls gassed you to say my name! look like you repping the devil ima show you how trying god is.”

“I ain’t know you was comfy enough to say my name I can’t wait to see you,” Meek added in the caption.

Meek Mill Had More To Say

Meek Mill eventually posted another message to Trippie Redd, doubling down on his initial stance. In his next post, Mill shared a photo of the Ohio rapper writing:

“If you not ready for Philly just mind your business @trippieredd he’s noooooooo good out here from Maine to Spain and I mean that! He may worship the devil so all my god bodies watch this pu**ie I can’t wait to see him lol.”

He continued in the also deleted post, “I’ll make you cry lil p***y 300 nights you and ya man that’s why he ain’t been out in the city he weak and getting weaker now he hating on his own ni***s lol yall ni***s not even built for jail playing with a don lol it’s getting unbelievable but ima come out to see if yall really ready for yall and yall family stand behind anything threat towards meek … let’s see how strong yall are … stop the violence bless up!”

No one knows precisely what Trippie Redd said, but clearly, Meek Mill heard it. We will be keeping an eye on the situation.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz