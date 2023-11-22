HHW Gaming: The Best Black Friday Deals For Video Games & Consoles & Gaming Accessories

It’s the time of the year again when you devour sh*t load of food and spend the money mom, dad, or your grandparents gave you on video games and gaming accessories on Black Friday.
The infamous shopping day has lost appeal, especially for those who head to their favorite stores like Best Buy to rack up on insanely discounted electronics.
But many folks are still spending a lot of money online to snatch up games, consoles, and accessories that were on their lists but out of their price range at the time.
Even though it’s technically not Black Friday, the deals are coming in H O T very early. We scoured the web for the best deals on games, console bundles, and gaming accessories, and you can see them all below.
Video Games
- Final Fantasy XVI: $40 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
- Resident Evil 4: $30 Amazon (Xbox Series X), $45 GameStop (PS5)
- Street Fighter 6: $30 Amazon, $40 Best Buy (PS5)
- Dead Space $35: Best Buy (Xbox Series X), Best Buy (PS5)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $33 GameStop (PS5 Standard Edition), $35 Best Buy (Xbox Series X Standard Edition)
- God of War: Ragnarok: $35 Best Buy, $40 GameStop
- The Last of Us Part I: $39.99 Best Buy, GameStop
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage: $40 Best Buy, Target (Xbox Series X)
- Mortal Kombat 1: $40 Target
- Sonic Superstars: $40 Best Buy
- Diablo IV: $50 Best Buy (PS5 physical copy)
You can check the PSN Store, Xbox, and Nintendo’s websites for more deals.
Gaming Accessories
- Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $49 Walmart, PlayStation Direct
- Xbox Wireless Controller: $40 Microsoft, Best Buy
- Backbone Mobile One Controller: $70 Backbone
- Backbone One PlayStation Edition: $70 PlayStation Direct
- Sony INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset: $60 PlayStation Direct
- Western Digital WD Black 2TB Internal SSD: $160 Best Buy
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1 TB For Xbox Series S | X: $130 Best Buy
Console Bundles
- PlayStation 5 /Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $500 Target, Best Buy, PlayStation Direct (Regular PS5 Console)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate Bundle: $350 Target, Best Buy, GameStop
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $300 Target, Best Buy
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $440 Walmart, $450 Best Buy
- Xbox Seris S All-Digital Starter Bundle: $249 Best Buy
- Meta Quest 2: $250 Best Buy
We will update this list if we spot any more deals.
Photos: Getty Images
