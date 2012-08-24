E-40 and Too $hort Won’t Be Part Of Rock The Bells In Mountain View [Video]

Bay Area veterans E-40 and Too $hort might’ve musically supplied the Bay Area community for years as well as provide a cultural blueprint for new generations to model themselves after, but allegedly the city of Mountain View doesn’t believe that’s enough to bill them on for the Rock the Bells tour. In an interview with Fuse, E-40 explains that Mountain View won’t allow him or Too $hort to perform in the Rock the Bells tour without any explanation of their refusal.

“I’m not even going to be there. For some reason, the city of Mountain View won’t let E-40 and Too $hort perform. They can’t even give us an excuse or nothin’. They can’t say nothin’. They don’t even know why they won’t let us perform. I’m putting it out [there] that the city of Mountain View won’t let E-40 and Too $hort to perform,” he said.

Although E-40 wasn’t pleased that neither he nor Too $hort were allowed to perform, he kept it cool throughout the interview. Towards the end, Forty Water describes how his sons Snoop-E and Issue have made him proud by carving their own niche as rap artists and how he added to the slang lexicon years ago with the word “slap.”

Watch the full interview after the jump.

Photo: YouTube