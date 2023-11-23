Did Rory & Mal Jab At Joe Budden Over Diddy Situation?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Pod Wars are never going to end, that is if we’re to believe there is still static between Joe Budden and his former co-hosts, Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay. In the latest episode of New Rory & Mal, the hosts share their thoughts on Diddy and while they didn’t say it explicitly, it appears they may have taken a shot at Budden over ducking the topic.

To add context, Joe Budden and Sean “Diddy” Combs have a working relationship due to Budden’s work on the REVOLT network and Budden is known to speak favorably of the mogul on his eponymously named podcast. However, Budden put episode 676 of his program behind his Patreon paywall, which was reportedly edited to jump over the situation between Diddy and Cassie Ventura.

In episode 220 of New Rory & Mal, titled We’re Not Afraid To Talk About Diddy,” Rory and Mal didn’t hold back their thoughts and believed that anyone who kept mum about the case after all that was shared publicly might have something to hide.

In fairness, in episode 677 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which was published Wednesday (November 22), Budden, and his co-hosts Parks, Ish, Flip, and Ice sans co-host Melyssa Ford did discuss the Diddy situation and from what we heard, the cast didn’t offer too strong of an opinion due to legal reasons according to Budden.

Again, it cannot be definitively stated that Rory and Mal took a shot at Budden as other broadcasters haven’t touched the case beyond reporting about the fact Ventura and Diddy settled the lawsuit last Friday after just one day of the allegations going public.

Budden, on his show, took notice of how the case might be affecting Diddy, mentioning a now-viral photo of the Bad Boy honcho appearing to be having a tough moment although nothing has been confirmed.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty