50 Cent ft. Brevi – “Be My B***h”[VIDEO]

The original gangsta, Perez Hilton, gets the jump on this new video from 50 Cent featuring Brevi called “Be My B***h.” This will be featured on 50 Cent’s newest album, Street King Immortal, and this one is a sensual video filled with beautiful women who can’t keep their hands off of each other.

Despite the fact this video drops on Perez Hilton’s website, of all places, this is a pretty dope record. Maybe Curtis Jackson can find the magic again we once had in spades in the middle of the last decade. Maybe not. Hit the jump to check the video for “Be My B***h,” and be on the look out for Street King Immortal on November 13th.

