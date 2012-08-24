Flatbush Zombies, A$AP Mob, and Action Bronson Tear Down Brooklyn [VIDEO]

The A$AP Mob, Flatbush Zombies and Action Bronson put on at the Williamsburg Hall of Music in Brooklyn, New York for Converse and Rubber Tracks. While performing their collaboration for their song “Bath Salts,” A$AP Mob and Flatbush Zombies filmed a video for it on location.

Action Bronson took the stage shortly afterwards performed and passed out hundreds of bags of the greenery, some steak dinners, Converse sneakers, Gucci shoes and more. The half rapper/half culinary expert brought his brand of Hip-Hop to the Hall of Music and brought the house down. Hit the jump to check out all the footage.



http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Must Know About Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor 2: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1

• Don’t Like: 7 More Things Lil Wayne Apparently Doesn’t Like

• Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shows Off Her Cakes In Swimsuit On NYC Streets [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of The 2012 Summer

• Stevie J’s Top 5 Struggle Lines From The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Finale [PHOTOS]

• Cash Money CEO Ronald “Slim” Williams Buys Largest House In South Florida [PHOTOS]

• Where Are They Now?: The Shining Stars of Rawkus Records [PHOTOS]

—

Props: EME