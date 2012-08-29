Juicy J Speaks On Stay Trippy Album With DJ Scream [VIDEO]

The ageless wonder known as Juicy J took a visit to DJ Scream’s Hoodrich Radio recently. While in town, the Juice Man talked about his ratchet behavior while on The Smokers Club Tour. He also spoke on his new album, Stay Trippy. “It’s going to be a lot like my mixtapes, man” explains Juicy. “I’m going to keep it straight ratchet and straight raw. I got a record on there with The Weeknd, I got a record with Bei Major, I got some records on there.”

Juicy also notes that “Bandz A Make Her Dance” creator, Mike Will, will also be on the album producing along with Sonny Digital, Lex Luger, and Juicy J himself. Hit the jump to see the interview with Juicy and be on the look out for both DJ Scream’s Long Live The Hustle and Juicy’s Stay Trippy, coming soon.

Photo: YouTube