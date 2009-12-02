Jay-Z Sues Over Rihanna Song

When Jay-Z’s not busy breaking records and selling out shows, he’s constantly seeing his name brought up in legal drama. As previously reported, bouncers at his 40/40 club in Atlantic City will face assault charges after being videotaped violently beating patrons of the venue.

Now his latest legal woes involve small businesses illegally playing his music. Jay’s been added to a laundry list of people taking legal action against entertainment venues guilty of playing his records without proper authorization.

Jay’s signed on to court papers to sue “A Spot Of Tea” tea room in Alabama. The establishment which turns into a club at night is accused of playing Rihanna’s Umbrella without permission. According to the lawsuit, the makeshift club played the song along with a number of other unauthorized tracks before being discovered by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers or ASCAP.

The lawsuit is actually acting in conjunction with Universal Music Group’s lawsuit against small businesses playing music without paying for the rights.

For all those wondering what Rihanna’s “Umbrella” has to do with him, Jay is a co-writer of the song along with several other tracks on her Good Girl Gone Bad album.