A$AP Rocky, Ryan Lochte and Erykah Badu Party In Chicago [PHOTOS]

Last night in Chicago, Olympic Gold medalist Ryan Lochte partied it up with Hennessy, A$AP Rocky, Mayer Hawthorne and Erykah Badu. The trillest swimmer in the game kicked it with the Pretty mother f***er and his A$AP Mob, who were also celebrating the release of their free album, Lords Never Worry, which was released yesterday.

Ryan Lochte, a well noted Hip-Hop head, gained notoriety in these streets for rocking an iced out American flag grill upon winning an Olympic gold medal which was designed by Paul Wall and TV Johnny. He also wanted to trademark the phrase “Jeah” before MC Eiht stepped in and stifled that. Hit the jump to check out the photos from the event.

—

Photo: Courtesy of Hennessy

