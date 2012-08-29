Kendrick Lamar Pushes Back good kid, m.A.A.d city Release

Kendrick Lamar is not quite ready to let his good kid, m.A.A.d city debut out of the oven. Lamar has pushed the release date back from early October to the end of the month.

The 25-year-old’s label, Top Dawg Entertainment, confirmed the new date in a press release.

Lamar’s track with Lady Gaga may be a factor in the delay as the pop star announced last week that the collaboration would be postponed. “I’m REALLY sorry to the fans. Record w Kendrick won’t be out on the 6th i’m SO SORRY its not my album, i don’t control dates. but stay tuned!”

Lamar has been the talk of the ‘Net this week for his remarks on voting, and why he doesn’t believe that doing so is worth his time. “I don’t do no voting,” he said in an interview. “I will keep it straight up real with you, I don’t believe in none of the sh-t that’s going on in the world.”

He has since went on Twitter to encourage his followers to make their own voting decisions.

With his release among the most anticipated albums in the game, Lamar promised that the album will be worth the wait. “[It will be] the best album done in 20 years,” he told Hip-Hop Wired earlier in the summer. “It feels good to know where I come from, and how far I’m trying to go and where I’m at now.”

Pending no other changes, good kid, m.A.A.d city will be out October 22.

Photo: Killer Hip Hop