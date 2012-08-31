Houston Celebrates “Bun B Day” By Giving Back [VIDEO]

Houston celebrated “Bun B. Day” with a food drive that took place at the Houston Food Bank yesterday. The Trill OG spoke with MTV News at the food bank and talked to the network about what he wanted the day that was commemorated in his honor last year. Even when the day should be all about him, he is thinking of others.

“When the mayor awarded me “Bun B Day” and I stood before city council, I told them that I wanted Bun B Day to be about helping the children of Houston,” the Bernard “Bun B” Freeman told MTV News. “I feel that’s always been the first priority.” Hit the jump to check out the full interview. Bun B for President.



Photo: MTV