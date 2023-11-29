2 Men Shot While Riding Manhattan-Bound C Train In Brooklyn

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The New York City subway system continues to prove to be a dangerous place as two people were shot Tuesday (Nov. 28), in a moving train.

According to the New York Daily News, two men including a 17-year-old straphanger fell victim to gun violence while on a Manhattan-bound C train that was pulling into the Ralph Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 5:40 p.m. Luckily for the victims, the injuries were non-life threatening as the teen was shot in the hand while the other man took a bullet to the ankle.

The New York Daily News reports:

The gunman, described by police sources as a heavy-set young man about 16 to 22 years old, took off when the train rumbled into the station.

Medics took the teen victim to Bellevue Hospital and the older victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Manhattan-bound C trains ran express from Broadway Junction to Hoyt-Schermerhorn Sts. while police investigated the shooting, the MTA said.

Man you just can’t get around in New York City these days. Whether it’s on the train or bandidas sticking up yellow cab drivers, you’re probably better off taking a Citi Bike or something.

No arrests have been made yet, but if you’re taking public transportation, keep your head on a swivel out there cause things are bad, b.