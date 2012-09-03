Exclusive: Freeway Talks Made In America, Beanie Sigel, Possible New Music With Jay-Z

Jay-Z’s first annual Made In America festival took place on the steps that Sylvester Stallone made famous in the classic film, Rocky. The landmark event spanned two days and brought out artists throughout the entire world ranging from Pearl Jam, Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music, Odd Future, D’Angelo and plenty more. One of the big surprise guests from the past weekend included a brief, mini-reunion of the Roc-A-Fella family. Sans Beanie Sigel and Dame Dash; the Young Guns Chris and Neef along with Freeway took the stage with Jay-Z to rock the mic in their hometown and perform some of their classic records.

Shortly after he hit the stage, Freezer talked with Hip-Hop Wired about how the reunion all went down. “It was just an incredible feeling, man. It reminded me of the good ole days. When we first came out it was just…it was just great,” says Freeway. “It was my hometown, it was a huge crowd, it was just great.” Jay-Z has never been shy about his love affair with “The City of Brotherly Love.” He’s signed several artists from the area, including the embattle Beanie Sigel, with whom he’d had a falling out with about a year ago. Rumors were circulating that had Beans not gotten himself into more legal trouble this past week, the “Broad Street Bully” would’ve joined the show as well.

“I’m not 100% sure, but from what I was hearing it could’ve went either way,” says Freeway about Sigel. “I don’t think (a performance from Sigel) was completely out of the question.” According to Freeway, Jay-Z and himself where never on bad terms, even when social media tried to make it that way during the initial Made In America press conference. “We talked about it me performing way back at the conference. I told him, ‘you know you have to bring me out now, right?’ And it was all good,” Free explains. “I got the call this past Monday, and I was more than ready. You have to understand this meant a lot to everybody, it meant a lot to me, to Chris and Neef, to Bleek and it meant a lot to Jay, you know? It was a huge moment for Hip-Hop. Also, we had to show people that tried to make jokes from those pictures that everything was all good. If there was any speculation if me and Jay were cool, that ended it.”

With the energy in the air between the old Roc-A-Fella co-horts, the possibility of getting back into the studio with Jigga was thrown into the mix and it looks like a strong possibility. “It’s definitely something that is probably going to happen, you know? Jay is still a real rapper and when we get around each other and I play something he likes, he’s going to f**k with it,” says Free about the collab. “Same thing with me, if he plays something for me that I feel, it’s going to go down hopefully it’s soon. I think I got a couple of records he might feel so once I go get with him and vibe with him, we are going to make something happen.”

Freeway’s new album under Babygrande records, Diamond In The Ruff, hits stores November 13th.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage