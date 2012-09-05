A$AP Mob ft. Flatbush Zombies – “Bath Salt” [VIDEO]

Two of Hip-Hop’s more promising crews, A$AP Mob and Flatbush Zombies, collaborated on a track called “Bath Salt.” So of course there had to be a video. A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ant hold down the mic duties with the Zombies over the P On The Boards beat. The video is in some sort of derelict bar with burning candles, spaced out looking chicks and their posse deep crews being generally rambunctious.

The cut appears on A$AP Mob’s recently released Lords Never Worry mixtape. As for A$AP Rocky’s album, his debut, Long.Live.A$AP will now drop later this year. The Harlem rapper has given a Halloween release date but October 31st falls on a Wednesday and his label has not confirm a date.

Check out the Shomi Patwary directed video for “Bath Salt” after the break.

Photo: YouTube