LeBron James’ Business Manager Maverick Carter Admits To Illegally Betting On NBA Games

The man behind a lot of LeBron James’ success is under fire. His business manager Maverick Carter has admitted to illegally betting on NBA games.

The Washington Post is exclusively reporting that the American businessman would regularly gamble money on National Basketball Games via an illegal bookie Wayne Nix. Back in 2021 Nix was investigated by a federal task force for running a very profitable offshore bookmaking business. According to federal law enforcement records reviewed by The Washington Post Maverick Carter admitted to making bets with Nix’s company. The paperwork shows that he laid money down 20 times on both football and basketball games; with bets starting at $5,000.00 upwards to $10,000.00.

A spokesperson for both Carter and LeBron James confirmed that federal agents did interview Maverick about the investigation into Wayne Nix. “In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix,” Adam Mendelsohn said in a statement. “Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter.”

NBA policy forbids players, coaches and league staff to gamble on games but does not enforce this rule on business managers or sports agents. Others noted figures who reportedly place bets with Wayne Nix include Scottie Pippen. The six time champion shared that he considered Nix a “good friend” and played golf with him on several occasions. According to Sports Illustrated Wayne Nix is a former minor league baseball pitcher. He has pled guilty one count of conspiracy and one count of falsifying a tax return and is awaiting sentencing.