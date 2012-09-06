Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z appears on the cover of the upcoming New York Times Style Magazine. In this week’s issue, which should be hitting your doorstep this Sunday, Jay-Z talks with the publication about growing up Hip-Hop. At 42 years of age, Jay-Z is one of the few transcendent artists in 2012 that has grown up with his genre. The Times delve into that subject along with bringing the Nets to Brooklyn, creating the Made In America festival and more. He also speaks about raising his bouncing beautiful baby girl, Blue Ivy.

“Oh, my family’s amazing.” And the baby? “She’s four months.” Jay-Z tells the New York Times. “I actually thought about that more before she was born. Once she got here I’ve been in shock until maybe last week?” Her childhood won’t be like his, and this fact he takes in his stride. “We would fight each other. My brother would beat me up,” he says, but it was all in preparation for the outside. “I was going to have to fight, I was going to have to go through some things, and they were preparing me.” He smiles: “She doesn’t have to be tough. She has to love herself, she has to know who she is, she has to be respectful, and be a moral person.”

You can read the entire sit down with Jay-Z here, and you can also hit the jump to check out some of the photos from the cover shoot.

Photo: New York Times/Cass Bird

