Freddie Gibbs ft. Dana Williams – “The Hard” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

The Baby Face Killa, Freddie Gibbs is dropping his long awaited project (allegedly) on September 11th. Gary’s own Gangsta Gibbs has been laying pretty low lately, (probably doing gangsta ish) while he’s been in the lab working on his new music with Young Jeezy and the Corporate Thugz.

This song features Dana Williams and produced by Feb. 9, as Gibbs waxes poetic about the hard times he grew up in the same hood Michael Jackson called home. The Baby Face Killa mixtape, hosted by DJ Drama is dropping soon, but until then, get a listen to this to hold you over. “The Hard,” is after the jump featuring Dana Williams.

DOWNLOAD: Freddie Gibbs ft. Dana Williams – “The Hard”

Photo: YouTube