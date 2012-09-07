Sources Say Kanye West’s Verse On 2009’s “Knock You Down” Was About Kim Kardashian

Looks like Yeezy has had his eye on Kimmy for a long minute. According to TMZ, Keri Hilson’s 2009 hit “Knock You Down,” which features Ne-Yo and Kanye West, also features lyrical references to the latter’s current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, that just about everyone would have missed. Allegedly, the “Cold” rapper had to drop subliminals nods to his crush in his last verse of the Danja produced song since at the time Kardashian was dating NFL running back Reggie Bush.

Sources extremely close to Yeezy tell us, the rapper penned several lyrics confessing his love for Kim in the 2009 hit “Knock You Down,” indirectly referencing Kim and her then NFL star boyfriend. The main reference — “You was always the cheerleader of my dreams / To seem to only date the head of football teams / And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing / We were never meant to be, baby we just happened.” Then later in the song, Kanye says, “You should leave your boyfriend now.” We’re told the song is just one example of Kanye’s secret references to Kim in his music — and it’s proof he’s been obsessed with her for years.

Peep the video for “Knock You Down” video and see for yourself if these allegations make sense. Seems like Kanye West finally got the girl he wanted, right?

Let us know any other past verses that you think may reference Kim Kardashian in the comments.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Pharrell Williams Talks Bedding Cougars & Working With Miley Cyrus [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz, Rihanna, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa & More Hit The MTV VMAs Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

• 10 Instances In Which Bandz Indeed Made Her Dance [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

• Top 5 Struggle Moments From Part 2 Of The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé’s 12 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations [LISTEN]

—

Photo: YouTube