Lil Wayne Celebrates Launch Of Beats By Dre Custom Headphones [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne and Beats by Dr. Dre celebrated the official launch of the New Orleans rapper’s line of custom headphones with a party at Playhouse Nightclub in Hollywood,Calif. Friday (Sept. 7). Weezy, rocked his Red Beats by Dr. Dre headphones during the MTV Video Music Awards last night, and was joined by the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Birdman, Cortez Bryant, DJ Drama, Machine Gun Kelly, and more, at his after party.

He briefly took the stage at the event, before partying the night away with his YMCMB family.

The collaboration with Beats offers fans a window into his creative process, by allowing them to hear music as he does in his head, since he uses the earphones to write music, and lyrics. As a longtime supporter of Beats Electronics, Wayne has used Beats by Dre headphones to listen to his favorite artists, and will continue to do so, now the he has his own line. “Was bangin dat Future & Bob Marley in the lil tunechi Beats,btw,” the 29-year-old tweeted Thursday (Sept. 6).

This latest business venture is one of many that will help to expand the Young Money leader’s brand, which now includes his TRUKFIT clothing line, and Supra sneakers.

Be on the lookout for the Red Beats by Dr. Dre headphones when they drop this fall. Click below to see photos from the event.

—

Photos: PMKBNC/Instagram/Facebook

