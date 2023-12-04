Lenny Kravitz Clarifies Remarks About Black Media

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After a weekend of having Black journalists pull CVS-length receipts on him and his management, agents, and publicists—Lenny Kravitz clarified his statements to Esquire magazine that seemed to imply that he was snubbed by Black media.

In the original comments, the rocker said, “To this day, I have not been invited to a BET thing or a Source Awards thing,” Kravitz adds, “And it’s like, here is a Black artist who has reintroduced many Black art forms, who has broken down barriers—just like those that came before me broke down. That is positive. And they don’t have anything to say about it?”

The comments incensed Black journalists, including BET’s Entertainment Director Yesha Callahan, who noted that she had reached out to Kravitz’s team as recently as mid-October only to be ignored. Callahan’s post has since been deleted.

But, others co-signed the experience.

According to theGrio, Kravitz sent a statement exclusively to them which clarifies his remarks, writing, in part, “The comment I made was not about ‘black media’ or the ‘black community.’” the 59-year-old rocker said. “I was specifically referring to black award shows in particular. My comment was meant to express a concern about ensuring that black artists are being recognized for their work in what is now being called “non-traditional” black music, which it is not.”

He added, “Rock and roll is the music we were instrumental in creating and is a part of our history. We must retain our heritage and celebrate that together. BET and countless others have paved the way for this type of recognition. I hope that by sharing my concern a spotlight will be shone on this issue. Love and peace.“

BET has not specifically addressed the comments. However, Callahan shared that the company recently created a video package highlighting Black non-traditional artists.

Social media users are split about the comments. While some believe that Kravitz and others have not gotten their “flowers” from Black media—insiders and others recognize the power dynamics at play including the fact that Black journalists are often snubbed on red carpets and their media requests are often rejected by the non-Black representatives of some of their faves.

One thing is for sure, if BET invites Kravitz to this year’s awards show… He better show up.

Kravitz’s 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, will be released March 15, 2024.