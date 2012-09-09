Exclusive: Hit-Boy Talks “Clique,” Says Kanye West Is “Always Right”

In case you didn’t know by now, Hit-Boy is a force to be reckoned with. Ever since “N*ggas in Paris” hit the atmosphere, the California native has become a go-to-person for Kanye West, and seems to hit it out of the park with each offering. His latest production feat came by way of “Clique,” off the long-awaited Cruel Summer release, due out later in the month. “I was just like doing me once again,” Hit-Boy tells Hip-Hop Wired of making the record. “[I] Just made a beat and he [West] liked it, and we built on it and it became ‘Clique.'”

When working with a perfectionist like West, diligence is of the utmost importance. Hit-Boy traveled to locations like Qatar and London alongside Ye and the G.O.O.D. Music squad, a move which helped him find inspiration. “It’s in the air, so you never know what you’re gonna come up with,” he explained. Yet even with a pretty good musical track record thus far, there’s a lot of pressure when putting together music for West. “Nothing is ever right the first time, or the second time, or the third time. You just gotta keep going until it appeases him, and he’s always right, I feel like.”

For his own project, Hit-Boy hopes to further introduce himself as a lyricist, and doesn’t just want to be known as a producer. “I want people to further know who I am so I’m just working on more songs. It might be an album, it might be a mixtape, you never know,” he says.

As for his dreams of working with Beyoncé , the 25-year-old might be one step closer to making it happen. “It could be, we’ll see. ”

