Jay-Z Performs At Paralympics And Recites New Verse [VIDEO]

Jay-Z, along with Rihanna and Coldplay helped close out the 2012 London Paralympics this past weekend. The God MC joined the Chris Martin led band at the events closing ceremonies and spit some brand new bars over the bands song, “Paradise.”

The three-hour party at the packed 80,000-seat stadium in East London capped off the 11-day display of the true human spirit, showing that physical limitations should not restrict or prohibit extraordinary athletic achievement.

Another great note about the artists from Sunday night, were that the big time performers who have sold millions of records, were paid a small fee, one pound ($1.60) to play at the event. Hit the jump to check out Hoc’s performance with Coldplay courtesy of DJ Semtex.

Photo: AP/Matt Dunham