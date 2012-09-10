A$AP Rocky & Diplo’s Alexander Wang Fall 2012 Ad [VIDEO]

If you are in New York City, you already know that this week high fashion has been in full force as New York Fashion Week has taken over the city. Harlem resident and rising Hip-Hop star, A$AP Rocky, has been all over the city catching fashion shows from plenty of high profile designers.

A$AP Rocky also appears in the latest ad for Alexander Wang’s Fall 2012 Men’s Ready To Wear advertisement which premiered this week. In the ad, which features performance footage from Rocky and the A$AP Mob’s recent Chicago show, he speaks on his personal style. He’s also joined by Diplo in which he speaks on what keeps him creative. Hit the jump to check the video out.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Three 6 Mafia Bring Out Strippers At Supreme NYC Fashion Night Out Party [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Lil Wayne Celebrates Launch Of Beats By Dre Custom Headphones [PHOTOS]

• Pharrell Williams Talks Bedding Cougars & Working With Miley Cyrus [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood & More With The New York Times [PHOTOS]

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

• 10 Instances In Which Bandz Indeed Made Her Dance [PHOTOS]

• Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Kick It On A Yacht & Celebrate Beyoncé’s Birthday [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: MissInfo