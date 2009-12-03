50 Cent Plays Jay-Z’s Numbers Game

“When you say something as vague as ‘Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,’ how do you take that as a disrespect, a response. If we did look at the numbers, you’d see I did his career, my first two records.”

For some reason, when Jay-Z says something, other rappers seem to almost get a little heavy-hearted and sensitive about it and feel the need to lash out.

As Hov continues to use the phrase ‘Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t’ as an easy route to derail any diss coming at him from other artists, some have yet to prove Jay wrong.

With the release of The Blueprint III, Jay has etched himself in for achieving yet another number 1 album in his catalogue and has already reached platinum status as his detractors are clawing just to say that they have a gold plaque for their latest album.

The low numbers projected for 50 Cent’s Before I Self Destruct haven’t affected the rapper, according to him, as the response outweighs the sales, but Jay’s catch-phrase must have left its mark when he uttered the words during this year’s American Music Awards.

While on tour with G-Unit in Paris, the rapper was able to speak on the idea of numbers and comparing his track record with Jay’s so far in their musical careers.

“I did what he did in 15 years in 4 years. Like the numbers, you don’t wanna talk about the numbers.”

Referring to his first and second albums which totaled around 15 million copies, his offerings since have seen a steady decline, whereas Jay started off slow initially, but has since established a foundation and has yet to not nab a platinum record so far in his career.

These two have had a love/hate relationship since Fif came through the gate with “How to Rob.” Lyrically, the two may be in two different places mentally, but financially the two have battled for years and established themselves as major components in Hip Hop.

An artist such as 50 Cent, who was known to gloat over his success in mainstream sales seemed to be silenced once the theory of platinum status first week was shattered, due in part to a major leak almost a month before the actual release.

Where the soap opera drama of the two will go from here is uncertain. Whether they make up or continue to throw jabs is uncertain, but the fight for the crown will not stop until Jay or 50 can proclaim that they truly run New York.