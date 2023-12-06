New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Premieres December 31 On Netflix

Dave Chappelle is back. Actually, he never left, considering the comedian seems to always be in the news, but he does have a new Netflix on special premiering just before the end of the year.
Details are scarce, but Netlfix dropped a teaser trailer with applause, Chappelle’s voice and his now iconic C logo announcing the special’s global premiere will be December 31.
Recently, Chappelle made headlines when he was spotted in a selfie with controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert. However, he insists that he was duped.
Chappelle signed his Netflix deal in 2016, when he reportedly secured $20 million per special. The most recent special, and the last of the initial deal, was The Closer, which was released in 2021 and earned him a Grammy Award.
This story is developing.
