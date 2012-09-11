G.O.O.D. Music – Cruel Summer Album Snippets [LISTEN]

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music crew are dropping their collaborative album, Cruel Summer, next week on September 18th. The album will feature guest appearances from The-Dream, R. Kelly, Ma$e, Travis Scott, Marsha Ambrosius, Chief Keef, Jadakiss, Jay-Z Ghostface Killah and Raekwon. Joining them will be the usual suspects of Big Sean, Common, John Legend, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor D’Banj, Cyhi The Prynce, Malik Yusef and Q-Tip.
The album is now available for pre-order over on iTunes or Amazon, so you can click here to make sure you ahve it as soon as it drops. Other than that, we have 90-second clips of each songs down below after the jump. If you can’t wait for next Tuesday, hit the jump and get a listen to a preview of Cruel Summer now.
1. “To the World” – Kanye West, R. Kelly
2. “Clique” – Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean
3. “Mercy” – Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, 2 Chainz
4. “New God Flow” – Kanye West, Pusha T, Ghostface Killah
5. “The Morning” – Raekwon, Pusha T, Common, 2 Chainz, CyHi Da Prynce, Kid Cudi, D’Banj
6. “Cold” – DJ Khaled, Kanye West
7. “Higher” – The-Dream, Pusha T, Ma$e
8. “Sin City” – John Legend, Travi$ Scott, Teyana Taylor, CyHi Da Prynce, Malik Yusef
9. “The One” – Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Marsha Ambrosius
10. “Creepers” – Kid Cudi
11. “Bliss” – John Legend, Teyana Taylor
12. “Don’t Like” – Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean, Jadakiss
—
Photo: Instagram
Props: HHNM