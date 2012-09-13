Kanye West Nominated For 17 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET wants Kanye West to know that they appreciate his body of work—even though it’s been two years since he dropped an album. Nonetheless, the Chicago MC has still been heavy in the rap game dropping Watch the Throne with Jay-Z plus working on projects with his G.O.O.D. Music team, moves which earned him a whopping 17 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, Wednesday (Sept.12).

West was recognized in the Best Live Performer, Best Club Banger, Lyricist of the Year, and the Made-You-Look (Best Hip Hop Style,) categories, among other areas. Garnering some stiff competition from the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Nicki Minaj, Drake and more, the 35-year-old is not a sure bet in every category, but with so many opportunities to win, chances are he’ll take home at least one trophy.

This year’s ceremony will be taped on Sept. 29 at Atlanta’s Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center, and will be helmed by comedian Mike Epps who has hosted the show for the last four years.

Violator Management founder Chris Lighty will also be honored at the ceremony. The 44-year-old committed suicide outside of Bronx apartment last month, and was friend and manager to some of the biggest names in entertainment.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will air Oct. 9.

Photo: AP