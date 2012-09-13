Guess What 2 Chainz Got For His Birthday? [VIDEO]

2 Chainz performed in the House Of Blues in New Orleans, Louisiana yestersday as a part of his Based On A T.R.U. Story tour which is going on now. Yesterday just also happened to be the 36th birthday of the one and only Tity Two Necklaces. While on stage, his hypeman Cap 1, granted 2 Chainz most requested birthday wish.

Just as he proclaimed in his latest smash off of Based On A T.R.U. Story, “Birthday Song,” 2 Chainz was bestowed upon him not one, but two women with extraordinary derrieres. The women twerked on stage and presented 2 Chainz with a cake while he performed his Kanye West-assisted single “Birthday Song.” Hit the jump to check out the video that is probably not safe for work at all.

Original Video– More videos at TinyPic

Photo: Flickr