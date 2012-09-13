Kreayshawn ft. Kid Cudi – “Like It Or Love It” [LISTEN]

Once upon a time, Kreayshawn was as hot new rapper who was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards for her breakout single, “Gucci Gucci.” One year later, she is still yet to drop her debut album and still searching to recapture the magic from her breakout year.

KiD CuDi croons Cudi-style on the hook and drops a verse of Kreayshawn’s latest promo single off her debut album Something ‘Bout Kreay dropping on September 18th. This one is called “Like It Or Love It.” If this is your type of thing, by all means hit the jump and get a listen to the latest promo single from Kreayshawn. Listen at your own risk.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Flicks Of Kanye West Looking Whipped For Kim Kardashian [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Says New Neck Tattoo Is A Sugar Skull Not Rihanna [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Fat Joe, French Montana & Lil Wayne’s “Yellow Tape” [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy “Birthday Song’s” Big Booty Girl: Delianna Urena [PHOTOS]

• Rick Ross Shoots “Diced Pineapples” Video In Anguilla [PHOTOS]

• Bape x UNDFTD x adidas Campus, Stan Smith & ZX 5000

• Wired 25: Hip-Hop’s 25 Favorite Athletes

• Streets On Fire: 10 Victims Of Chicago’s Violent Murder Spike [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Sony/Columbia