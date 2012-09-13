DMX Tells Drake “Your Balls Ain’t That Big, Son” Regarding New Aaliyah Album [VIDEO]

It’s safe to say that DMX is still not a very big Drake fan. Yesterday, Dark Man X was on MTV’s RapFix Live and let it be known that he wasn’t too happy about Drizzy (“He has talent, but it’s kinda redundant,” said X) reportedly being an executive producer of a forthcoming Aaliyah album. Specifically, the “Stop Being Greedy” rapper took exception to the late singer’s longtime collaborators Missy Elliott and Timbaland initially thought to not being involved in the posthumous project.

“I’m kinda feelin’ some kinda a way about the fact that you been commissioned, that you been blessed, you’ve been given the opportunity to do the Aaliyah album yet you don’t include anybody that she worked with personally.,” said X. “What part of the game is that?”

He continued, “I’ma tell you why I’m mad, son. There’s a reason why I feel the way I feel. How do you disregard what this woman did? What this beautiful angel did and say, ‘Oh alright, I’m gonna take it for myself because I’m hot right now and I’m feelin’ myself, and I’m Canadian’. How do you just go there with it? Your balls ain’t that big, son.”

DMX appeared with Aaliyah in the film Romeo Must Die and recorded a song together called “Back In One Piece” for its soundtrack. Watch the rest of unfiltered commentary below.

Photo: MTV