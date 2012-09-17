Future – “Straight Up” [VIDEO]

If the old adage, “it aint trickin’ if you got it” still rings true, then Future is guilty as charged in this new video for “Straight Up.” Originally appearing on Future’s debut album, Pluto, the savior of all things autotune returns with his latest visual since he released his hit single “Turn On The Lights.”

In this video, Future takes the apple of his eye out to every jewelry, shoe and clothing store to keep her in the finer things in life. This can quite possibly be the final video off of his album, Pluto, as Future is gearing up to drop his new project, Super Future. Future takes after T.I.’s “Whatever You Like,” in this trickin’ anthem. Hit the jump to check out the video for “Straight Up.”

—

Photo: MTV