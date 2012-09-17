Sean “Diddy” Combs To Guest Star On FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Sean “Diddy’ Combs has always had an unintentional knack for comedic timing throughout his career. After he has been lampooned on numerous comedic sketches, and he finally dove right into comedy in 2010’s Get Him To The Greek, it was evident that Diddy’s persona and life is made for laughs.

Puff is returning to the small screen for the upcoming season of the FX comedy, It’s Always Sunny In Phaldelphia. According to THR, the founder of Bad Boy Records will start filming his guest spot for the show today, though details surrounding his role are yet to be revealed. The next season of Philadelphia is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 11th on FX.

Diddy most recently appeared as a guest star on Hawaii Five-O and CSI: Miami.

—

Photo: HotFlick.net

Props: HHDX