Wyclef Jean Accuses Lauryn Hill Of Tricking Him Into Believing He Got Her Pregnant

There was a time when Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean were more than just group members, they were lovers. Even though he was married, Jean and Hill had an inmate relationship, which led to Fugee’s front woman lying about the paternity of her first child, Zion.

According to Jean, who wrote about the ordeal in his new book Purpose: An Immigrant Story— to be released Tuesday (Sept. 18), he was made to believe that the baby was his, only to find out that the father was actually Rohan Marley, Hill’s longtime partner. “In that moment something died between us,” he wrote. “I was married and Lauryn and I were having an affair, but she led me to believe that the baby was mine, and I couldn’t forgive that.” The result of their private relationship led to the public break-up of the Fugees. “She could no longer be my muse. Our love spell was broken.”

Over the years, Jean has questioned the mother of six’s mental state, and from the sounds of it, doesn’t plan on repairing the relationship. During an interview last week, he admitted that the two did not speak at the funeral of Violator Management founder, Chris Lighty because “it was so many people that it was hard for everybody to intertwine at once.”

The last couple of weeks have found Hill exes telling a lot of their personal business. Marley recently gave an interview to the UK’s The Voice, detailing why he and the New Jersey native split. “As a man, there are certain things I don’t accept,” he said. “And it just so happened that I didn’t accept certain things [in the relationship]. It doesn’t mean she’s a bad person, or I’m a bad person, it just didn’t work out.”

Hill has yet to respond to Jean, or Marley’s, recount.

Photo: People