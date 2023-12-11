HHW Gaming: Sega Lowkey Stole The Show At The Game Awards With Return of ‘Crazy Taxi,’ ‘Streets of Rage’ & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

There were plenty of significant announcements and reveals from The Game Awards 2023, but Sega could lowkey stole the show with its Power Surge trailer.

The Game Awards 2023 are still the talk of the internet, whether it’s Geoff Keighley’s fumbling of the show, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 not taking home any awards, or Bethesda announcing Marvel’s Blade while not confirming if it was an Xbox exclusive or not.

But one of the biggest surprises came from Sega after the iconic game developer confirmed the return of its classic franchises, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage, each with brand new games coming.

Thank Sonic The Hedgehog For Inspiring Sega To Bring The Classics Back

Sega, who at one point seemed done with making games, revealed that the recent success of Sonic The Hedgehog’s latest titles was why it decided to drop new games from classic IPs.

“In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog has forged new paths for SEGA, bringing the franchise to life and reaching new audiences in ways we had only dreamed of in the past. Building off that success, we are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe,” said Co-COO of SEGA Corporation and CEO of SEGA of America, Shuji Utsumi. “Today’s announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years.”

Sega notes each game is in different stages of production while not sharing the official titles of the games.

You can peep the announcement trailer below.

Photo: SEGA / Crazy Taxi