HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Blade,’ ‘God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla,’ & All of The Game Awards 2023 Announcements

The biggest night in gaming, The Game Awards 2023, went down in Los Angeles, and along with handing out trophies, there were some big video game announcements.
Geoff Keighly’s Video Game Awards is not only the biggest annual celebration where the who’s who gathers to celebrate the year in gaming, but it’s also when we get to see trailers for new games and updates on highly- anticipated titles.
This year, which might be one of the best years on record for video games, continues that tradition, giving us previews of games that could indicate that 2024 and beyond won’t be pushovers.
So, if you missed The Game Awards and all the announcements, don’t worry. HHW Gaming has you covered.
Marvel’s Blade
One of the night’s biggest surprises came from Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games with the announcement of Marvel’s Blade being in development.
Arkane Lyon, who worked on the exceptional Deathloop and Dishonored franchise, will be making the legendary vampire hunter’s first standalone video game.
“In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.”
Arkane has just begun developing the game that will feature an original story and the immersive gameplay and world-class narrative the studio is best known for.
Marvel’s Blade has no release date and has many wondering if it could be as good as Insomniac Studios’ damn near-perfect Spider-Man games? Could this be Xbox’s Marvel exclusive? We will have to wait and see.
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
Another announcement no one saw coming was the announcement of DLC for God of War: Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica has been busy in the lab working on God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, free DLC as a thank you to fans for making the PlayStation exclusive so successful.
Per the PlayStation Blog, the DLC is an epilogue to the base game “following Kratos on a deeply personal and reflective journey.”
The story takes place after the epic final battle with Odin and Atreus leaving on his journey, so that means this unique roguelite experience that brings the God of War to the shores of Valhalla will be Kratos’ adventure to tackle alone.
Shockingly we won’t have to wait long for this one; it arrives on December 12.
Jurassic Park: Survival
A new Jurassic Park game? Hell yeah. Jurassic Park: Survival from Saber Interactive is the game based on the iconic movie franchise that fans have been waiting for, the studio says in a release.
In the game, players take control of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who gets left behind during the evacuation of Isla Nublar, the original location from the first Jurassic Park film.
Players will be challenged to survive in a world full of dinosaurs with distinct and adaptive behaviors by using a mix of first-person stealth and action.
Key Features
- Explore Isla Nublar – Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.
- Evade Prehistoric Predators – Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.
- Survive The Island – Players will be challenged to explore the park and face its dangers. They’ll use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.
Jurassic Park: Survive will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S | X.
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won the most anticipated game at The Game Awards, and understandably so. The two-disc follow-up to Final Fantasy VII Remake got an extended version of the Theme Song Announcement Trailer, and it accomplishes its mission of getting us even more excited for the video game.
Per Square Enix:
The extended version of “Theme Song Announcement Trailer” takes fans on a whirlwind tour of new gameplay and reveals. The courageous pilot Cid Highwind makes his first appearance in the remake project to offer his aid; the enigmatic Vincent Valentine, a fallen Turk seeking redemption, shows his face to viewers for the first time; fan-favorite characters like Marlene Wallace and AVALANCHE member, Biggs return. Viewers can also witness breathtaking views of the Gold Saucer amusement park and new Synergy Abilities, powerful attacks in which two characters team up to turn the tide of battle. These abilities, unlocked as players deepen the affinity between party members, represent FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH’s focus on its beloved characters and exploring their motivations and relationships.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console on February 29.
Final Fantasy XVI DLC
Clive’s journey in Final Fantasy XVI continues thanks to the arrival of the Echoes of The Fallen DLC expansion now available for purchase.
The Rising Tide DLC arrives in the spring of 2024.
Per PlayStation:
Echoes of the Fallen unlocks a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. For players who have completed the required quests, this new adventure begins before the base game’s final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire. There, they will unravel the terrible secrets that await within.
You can see more announcement trailers in the gallery below.
Photos: Arcane Lyon / Sony Santa Monica / Square Enix / Saber Interactive
1. The First Berserker: Khazan – The Game Awards 2023 Trailer
‘The First Berserker: Khazan’ is a hardcore Action-RPG based on the Dungeon & Fighter franchise, an ongoing franchise of 18 years with more than 850 Million users worldwide.
Khazan, the Great General of the Pell Los Empire, defeats the Berserk Dragon Hismar with his friend the Archmage Ozma but is betrayed by his jealous Emperor and is exiled.
The betrayed hero, Khazan, pledges vengeance upon those who brought him ruin. While looking into the cause of his demise, he finds out that….!
Stay tuned and find out more about the story as Khazan himself! The First Berserker: Khazan awaits you with hardcore, stylish action and unique cartoon graphics!
2. Exoborne – Announcement Trailer
Get ready to dive into the heart of the apocalypse!
3. Stormgate World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023
4. Last Sentinel World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023
5. Arknights: Endfield Announcement Trailer
Over the frontier, into the front. The front awaits your exploration.
6. Rise of the Ronin – Pre-Order Trailer
FORGE YOUR FATE Amidst the chaos of a country divided, a Ronin steps forth to help shape the future of Japan.
Pre-order Rise of the Ronin from December 14, 2023. Japan at the end of the 19th century was characterized by the fall of the Tokugawa Shogunate, a period of oppression and stagnation. Explore the vast world of late-Edo period Japan by horse and glider while battling foes using a wide range of weapons and equipment – melee weapons like swords and spears, as well as ranged weapons like firearms and thrown weapons.
Available March 22, 2024, only on PS5!
7. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – Announcement Trailer
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on.
Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in DRAGON BALL! Wishlist NOW!
8. Rocket Racing – Cinematic Trailer
Race without limits.
From the developers of Rocket League comes Rocket Racing, a supersonic arcade racer that lets you drift, fly, and boost with your friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks. In Season Zero, hop into a rocket-powered car and put your skills to the test! Fly through the sky to avoid towering obstacles, take shortcuts, and flip onto walls to blast past your competition. Climb the ranks and unlock new tracks. This is just the start of the race with new Modes, Tracks, Creative Devices, Rewards, and more coming soon in 2024!
With a cross-game Vehicle Locker, you’ll be able to share your favorite cars between Rocket League and Fortnite. Customize your ride and race without limits — Play Rocket Racing today in Fortnite for free!”
9. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – Announce Trailer
Remade from the ground up with the latest in graphics and performance, Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons is a timeless and critically acclaimed game that shines on PlayStation 5.
Control two brothers in single-player or local co-op to explore fantastic lands, solve clever puzzles, and experience a story unlike any other.
This is one journey you will never forget.
10. Warframe – Whispers in the Walls Gameplay Trailer
The next major chapter in Warframe’s sprawling cinematic story begins with Whispers in the Walls on December 13 — including Cross Platform Save, the 55th Warframe: Qorvex, and so much more. There’s never been a better time to return to the Origin System!
The dueling forces of Albrecht Entrati and the unknowable Man in the Wall are beginning to emerge. Deep within the Necralisk on Deimos, The Kalymos Sequence has been activated. Return to Deimos, investigate Albrecht’s hidden, subterranean laboratory, and scour for any clues he may have left behind.
You’ll encounter new — yet familiar — enemies within Albrecht’s hidden vaults, as well as brand-new Game Modes, the new “Tome” Weapon type, Sevagoth Glaukus, as well as an entirely new Merch Collection. The future of Warframe is about to begin, Tenno!
11. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Reveal Teaser
“It’s been 27 years y’all, why now? Because we made a promise.”
The creative minds behind Life is Strange at DON’T NOD Montréal are proud to present a brand-new story-driven journey through time – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.
The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.
Coming late 2024 to PlayStation 5.
12. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Death to the Dead Trailer
“Honor your oath or bring me back. But don’t leave me like this.”
Will you sacrifice the living to resurrect the love of your life?
Immerse yourself in a compelling and personal narrative within this Action-RPG, where you take on the roles of two skilled ghost hunters and partners facing challenging decisions with profound consequences for both the living and the dead.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on February 13, 2024, on PlayStation 5.
13. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – The Game Awards 2023 Release Date Reveal
Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment proudly announce that the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will conquer PlayStation 5 on September 9, 2024.
Developed by Saber Interactive, renowned for their blockbuster co-op shooter World War Z, and published by Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 promises an immersive and action-packed experience where players go head to head against the Tyranid Swarms in battles of galactic proportions.
This date was announced at The Game Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.
14. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – “No More Heroes”
It’s up to the Suicide Squad to do what the heroes can’t – save the world.
15. The Finals – Launch Trailer
THE ARENA IS OPEN!
THE FINALS is the world’s greatest free-to-play combat game show! Fight alongside your teammates in virtual arenas that you can alter, exploit, and even destroy. Build your own playstyle in this first-person shooter to win escalating tournaments and lasting fame.
16. OD – The Game Awards 2023 Teaser Trailer
A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME – OD KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS AND XBOX GAME STUDIOS ANNOUNCE OD
17. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2023
In-game cinematics and gameplay captured by Ninja Theory on Xbox Series X, with music by Heilung.
The sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, sees Senua return in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.
Trailer best experienced with headphones.
18. Metaphor: ReFantazio — The Royal Tournament | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC
Welcome one and all to the inauguration of the tournament for the throne! ⚔️
The epic fantasy, Metaphor: ReFantazio, becomes a reality in Fall 2024!
19. The Casting of Frank Stone | Reveal Trailer
The storytelling prowess of Supermassive Games meets the Dead by Daylight universe in a haunting horror game that won’t soon be forgotten.
The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.
In the depths of an Oregon steel mill, the gruesome crimes of a sadistic killer spawn horrors beyond comprehension. Delve into the mystery of Cedar Hills alongside an original cast of characters bound together on a twisted journey where nothing is quite as it seems.
Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut-punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma.
For those who find comfort in the unknown, and glee in the grotesque, Supermassive Games’ cinematic storytelling brings new levels of emotion, immersion, and intensity to this darkly rich universe.
Experience a never-before-seen look at the wider world of Dead by Daylight, Behaviour Interactive’s acclaimed multiplayer horror game. Filled with spine-chilling twists, this dark original tale is certain to haunt you long after it’s over.
COMING 2024
20. The First Descendant│The Game Awards Trailer 2023
The First Descendant, the next-gen looter shooter, just announced that it’ll be launching in Summer 2024 through an eye-catching trailer at The Game Awards. Be ready to jump right in when it launches by wishlisting now: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/the-…
21. Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU Official Reveal Trailer
“Every story begins at the end of another…” Prepare to adventure into the beautiful and treacherous lands of Kenzera as Zau, a young shaman who bargains with the God of Death to bring his Baba back from darkness.
Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss.
Wield powers from the Sun and the Moon to defeat restless spirits in rhythmic combat and become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer. Discover a rich universe with untold lore of chaos and order and journey through mystical 2.5D realms awash with color and depth, emboldened by multi-award-winning composer Nainita Desai’s enchanting original score.
Crafted by Surgent Studios, the entertainment studio founded by actor Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Raised by Wolves) and published by EA Originals, Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU takes you on a thrilling emotional journey inspired by the rich myths of Bantu cultures.
22. Skull and Bones: The Game Awards Trailer
Skull and Bones will be released on February 16th, 2024!
Play up to 3 days early with the Premium Edition, or by subscribing to Ubisoft+.
23. No Rest for the Wicked – Official Reveal Trailer
From Moon Studios, the award-winning developers of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps comes No Rest for the Wicked, a visceral, precision ARPG.
24. POWER SURGE: SEGA REVEAL TRAILER – TGA 2023
New Era, New Energy! New games from Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi – now in development!
25. LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | ENGLISH STORY TRAILER (Extended Version)
Debut performances from Daniel Dae Kim as Masataka Ebina and Danny Trejo as Dwight Méndez in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launching January 26, 2024.
