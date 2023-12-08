HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Blade,’ ‘God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla,’ & All of The Game Awards 2023 Announcements

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest night in gaming, The Game Awards 2023, went down in Los Angeles, and along with handing out trophies, there were some big video game announcements.

Geoff Keighly’s Video Game Awards is not only the biggest annual celebration where the who’s who gathers to celebrate the year in gaming, but it’s also when we get to see trailers for new games and updates on highly- anticipated titles.

This year, which might be one of the best years on record for video games, continues that tradition, giving us previews of games that could indicate that 2024 and beyond won’t be pushovers.

So, if you missed The Game Awards and all the announcements, don’t worry. HHW Gaming has you covered.

Marvel’s Blade

One of the night’s biggest surprises came from Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games with the announcement of Marvel’s Blade being in development.

Arkane Lyon, who worked on the exceptional Deathloop and Dishonored franchise, will be making the legendary vampire hunter’s first standalone video game.

“In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.”

Arkane has just begun developing the game that will feature an original story and the immersive gameplay and world-class narrative the studio is best known for.

Marvel’s Blade has no release date and has many wondering if it could be as good as Insomniac Studios’ damn near-perfect Spider-Man games? Could this be Xbox’s Marvel exclusive? We will have to wait and see.

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

Another announcement no one saw coming was the announcement of DLC for God of War: Ragnarök. Sony Santa Monica has been busy in the lab working on God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla, free DLC as a thank you to fans for making the PlayStation exclusive so successful.

Per the PlayStation Blog, the DLC is an epilogue to the base game “following Kratos on a deeply personal and reflective journey.”

The story takes place after the epic final battle with Odin and Atreus leaving on his journey, so that means this unique roguelite experience that brings the God of War to the shores of Valhalla will be Kratos’ adventure to tackle alone.

Shockingly we won’t have to wait long for this one; it arrives on December 12.

Jurassic Park: Survival

A new Jurassic Park game? Hell yeah. Jurassic Park: Survival from Saber Interactive is the game based on the iconic movie franchise that fans have been waiting for, the studio says in a release.

In the game, players take control of Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist who gets left behind during the evacuation of Isla Nublar, the original location from the first Jurassic Park film.

Players will be challenged to survive in a world full of dinosaurs with distinct and adaptive behaviors by using a mix of first-person stealth and action.

Key Features

Explore Isla Nublar – Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

– Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before. Evade Prehistoric Predators – Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

– Players will outsmart, escape, and interact with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. They’ll use their ingenuity through distraction and stealth to navigate intense and unforgettable encounters in a journey to outlast some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth. Survive The Island – Players will be challenged to explore the park and face its dangers. They’ll use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

Jurassic Park: Survive will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S | X.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won the most anticipated game at The Game Awards, and understandably so. The two-disc follow-up to Final Fantasy VII Remake got an extended version of the Theme Song Announcement Trailer, and it accomplishes its mission of getting us even more excited for the video game.

Per Square Enix:

The extended version of “Theme Song Announcement Trailer” takes fans on a whirlwind tour of new gameplay and reveals. The courageous pilot Cid Highwind makes his first appearance in the remake project to offer his aid; the enigmatic Vincent Valentine, a fallen Turk seeking redemption, shows his face to viewers for the first time; fan-favorite characters like Marlene Wallace and AVALANCHE member, Biggs return. Viewers can also witness breathtaking views of the Gold Saucer amusement park and new Synergy Abilities, powerful attacks in which two characters team up to turn the tide of battle. These abilities, unlocked as players deepen the affinity between party members, represent FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH’s focus on its beloved characters and exploring their motivations and relationships.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console on February 29.

Final Fantasy XVI DLC

Clive’s journey in Final Fantasy XVI continues thanks to the arrival of the Echoes of The Fallen DLC expansion now available for purchase.

The Rising Tide DLC arrives in the spring of 2024.

Per PlayStation:

Echoes of the Fallen unlocks a whole new story, battles, weapons, accessories, level cap and more. For players who have completed the required quests, this new adventure begins before the base game’s final battle, as strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Players will follow Clive and his friends during their investigations as they encounter a group of suspicious traders, leading them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire. There, they will unravel the terrible secrets that await within.

You can see more announcement trailers in the gallery below.

—

Photos: Arcane Lyon / Sony Santa Monica / Square Enix / Saber Interactive