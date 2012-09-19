CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Explains The Process Of Creating Cruel Summer [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

We’ve heard from the entire G.O.O.D. Music crew besides the man himself, and on the day of the album’s release Kanye West releases this video on the making of Cruel Summer. In this video Kanye speaks about getting mad at music so it inspires him. He says that he wants something to be so good it angers him because he didn’t think of it first.

“We started off by getting everyone in the lab together and we reached out to other camps to just do something new and exciting in Hip-Hop,” says Kanye. “One track might have 30 different opinions on it, and it’s not just about a tracklist and a name it’s about the communal style of work. ”

Kanye also speaks about having dream collaborations with Ghostface Killah and Pusha T as well as CyHi Da Prynce and Raekwon. Check the video tomorrow and cop Cruel Summeravailable now.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

 

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Get Rich: A Timeline of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Biggest Business Ventures

10 Awesome Rapper-Inspired Tumblr Pages [PHOTOS]

7 Awkward Moments From Mitt Romney’s Presidential Campaign [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Bangin Candy: Bronx Bombshell Mayoli Sena [PHOTOS]

Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Gets Deluxe “Purple Tape Cassette Box” Reissue [PHOTOS]

Sons: 8 Rappers Whose Children Made Headlines For Allegedly Breaking The Law

The Pelican Brief: A Bird’s Guide To “Making It” In America [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: The 25 Winners Of The Summer Of 2012

Photo: YouTube

'Cruel Summer' , good music , Kanye West , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close