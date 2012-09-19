Kanye West Explains The Process Of Creating Cruel Summer [VIDEO]

We’ve heard from the entire G.O.O.D. Music crew besides the man himself, and on the day of the album’s release Kanye West releases this video on the making of Cruel Summer. In this video Kanye speaks about getting mad at music so it inspires him. He says that he wants something to be so good it angers him because he didn’t think of it first.

“We started off by getting everyone in the lab together and we reached out to other camps to just do something new and exciting in Hip-Hop,” says Kanye. “One track might have 30 different opinions on it, and it’s not just about a tracklist and a name it’s about the communal style of work. ”

Kanye also speaks about having dream collaborations with Ghostface Killah and Pusha T as well as CyHi Da Prynce and Raekwon. Check the video tomorrow and cop Cruel Summer, available now.

Photo: YouTube