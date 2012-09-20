Freddie Gibbs ft. Krayzie Bone & SpaceGhostPurrp – “Kush Cloud” [LISTEN]

Roll one to this. Freddie Gibbs links up with notorious tokers Krayzie Bone and SpaceGhostPurrp for this new helping off of the highly anticipated mixtape, Baby Face Killa. As announced, Freddie Gibbs announced that his mixtape will be available free of charge on websites everywhere with DJ Drama holding down the hosting duties.

However, if you want the No DJ version right away, Baby Face Killa will be available on iTunes the same day for a price. This particular record, “Kush Cloud,” features some new verses from the legendary member of Bone Thugz N Harmony as well as the trippy Miami resident, SpaceGhostPurrp. Hit the jump to get a listen.

Photo: SXSW