Tiffany Haddish Charged With DUI After November Arrest In Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish has officially been charged with DUI after she was arrested in Beverly Hills last month following calls to the police about a running car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive with the driver, who turned out to be Haddish, slumped over behind the steering wheel.

According to TMZ, the Girls Trip actress’ case was under review by the L.A. District Attorney’s Office and it was determined that she was driving with a .08% BAC.

Because this is actually the second time within the last couple of years that she has caught a DUI charge after falling asleep behind the wheel (pretty much the same thing happened to her in Georgia in January 2022), a lot of people were beginning to worry about the She Ready comedian’s wellbeing. So, it came as somewhat of a comfort when she opened up about the arrest during an interview with Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier saying she was in good spirits but also acknowledging that she needed to get herself together.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she said.

Still, Haddish’s DUI arrests could yield serious consequences for the 43-year-old. Prosecutors in the Peach State are even pushing for stricter bond conditions.

In fact, in light of her Cali arrest, Georgia prosecutors are pushing for stricter restrictions on her — wanting to modify the bondconditions from her open DUI case there to restrict her from using booze and drugs completely. BTW … if Tiffany is convicted of both offenses, both California and Georgia have laws that require jail time for a second offense — in CA, the minimum is 4 days, in GA it’s 3 days.

A few days in jail obviously wouldn’t be the end of Haddish’s world, but the situation is still very unfortunate. What is fortunate is that Haddish hadn’t caused any accidents or injuries to others while driving under the influence.

Driving drunk is dangerous, y’all. We hope Tiffany Haddish receives the help she needs.