Freddie Gibbs ft. Young Jeezy – “Go Get It” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

As the anticipation for Freddie Gibbs’ Baby Face Killa continues the grow, the good folks over at Hot New Hip-Hop get the jump on a new track from the album featuring the Snowman, Young Jeezy. This new record will be on the album that drops next week on September 25th. As reported earlier, Freddie Gibbs’ anticipated project will be available for free with DJ Drama.

However if you want the version with no DJ, you will have to pay for it on iTunes, which he is releasing under his new ESGN imprint. This particular record features a new verse from Snow, and should hold over the rabid fans for a few days until it drops. Hit the jump to check it out yourself, it’s called “Go Get It.”

DOWNLOAD: Freddie Gibbs ft. Young Jeezy – “Go Get It”

