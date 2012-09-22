DJ Drama ft. Waka Flocka Flame, Tyler, The Creator and D-Bo – “Imma Hater” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

It’s been a long time coming, but Tyler, The Creator finally got his long awaited collaboration with Waka Flocka Flame courtesy of DJ Drama. “Imma Hater” appears on Waka Flocka’s latest mixtape, Salute Me Or Shoot Me 4: Banned From America; but this will also be on DJ Drama’s Quality Street Music.

Drama’s latest album will be released on October 2nd. This song is pretty funny, which has Waka and Tyler admitting to being a hater and f**k pretty much anything that you stand for. Squad! Hit the jump to listen and download “I’mma Hater” by Waka Flocka Flame, Tyler, The Creator and D-Bo. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/DJ-Drama-Ft-Waka-Flocka-Tyler-The-Creator-D-Bo-Imma-Hater-atrilli.net_.mp3

DOWNLOAD: DJ Drama ft. Waka Flocka Flame, Tyler, The Creator and D-Bo – “Imma Hater”

Photo: Swagazine